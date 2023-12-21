Bodies of 15- and 21-year-old found in South Carolina trailer park, coroner says

The bodies of a teenager and a 21-year-old were found Wednesday at a trailer park in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

Jose Nieto, a 15-year-old North Charleston resident, and Goose Creek’s Ismael A. Rodriguez were identified as the victims, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said in a news release.

Their deaths are being investigated as homicides, the coroner said.

At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the coroner’s office was called to Summer Creek Mobile Home Park at 1147 College Park Road, according to the release. That’s in the Summerville area, about 20 miles north of Charleston.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said one body was found in the road and the second victim was discovered in the doorway of a mobile home following a shooting, WCSC reported. There was no word if it was Nieto or Rodriguez who was found in the road, or in the mobile home.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about why Nieto and Rodriguez were at the mobile home park was not available.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which continues to investigate the deaths, along with the coroner’s office.

Autopsies will be scheduled to help the investigation, Hartwell said.