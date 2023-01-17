Bodies of 16-year-old, 19-year-old found near truck after North Texas shooting

A shooting left a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old dead Monday evening near a truck in Gainesville, police said Tuesday.

Gainesville police noted that the gunman was last seen running from the area.

Detectives believe the three possibly knew each other and the shooting was an isolated incident without an ongoing threat to the community.

Gainesville police identified the 19-year-old victim as Antonio Delgado, but authorities did not release the name of the 16-year-old boy. Both lived in Gainesville, which is about 80 miles north of Fort Worth and just south of the Red River near the Texas-Oklahoma border.

Gainesville police responded to a report of shots fired just before 6:30 p.m. Monday on N. Culberson St. and U.S. 82.

When they arrived, police found the two teens near a silver-colored truck. They were taken to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.

As of Tuesday, Gainesville police said the case was still a very active investigation and a suspect had not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gainesville police at 940-668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.