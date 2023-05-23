Bodies of 2 babies found in trash can in Cleveland, teenage mother in custody: police

The bodies of two babies were left in a trash can in Cleveland and their teen mother has been arrested, according to authorities.

Both infants were dead by the time officers found them Saturday night in the city’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood, according to NBC News. Authorities believe the pair were born just a few days earlier.

Their cause and manner of death have not been released.

“Preliminary information indicates that the mother of the child, a 16-year-old female, had given birth to the babies days earlier,” police said in a statement on Monday.

Authorities were alerted to the abandoned infants by the teen suspect’s grandmother, who discovered them in a garbage bin. She told authorities her daughter did not even realize the suspect was pregnant until after she went into labor, according to call logs.

The teen, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital, but her condition was unclear. A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed she was in custody, where she would remain until prosecutors can review any evidence turned over by detectives.

“Investigators will present the facts of this case to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office,” the Cleveland Division of Police said.