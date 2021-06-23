The bodies of 2 girls have been found in a Florida canal, police say

Two girls were found dead in a South Florida canal several hours apart on Tuesday, according to police. WPLG Local 10

Two young girls were found dead in a South Florida canal roughly nine hours apart Tuesday.

One body was found at about noon in a Lauderhill canal, and the second was found at about 8:45 p.m.

Police are investigating whether the girls' deaths are related, according to WPLG Local 10.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Two young girls were found dead in a South Florida canal nearly nine hours apart on Tuesday, police said.

The body of the first girl was discovered floating in the waterway in the city of Lauderhill at about noon, and the body of the second girl was found in the same canal at about 8:45 p.m., authorities said.

Both girls were believed to be between 10 and 13 years old, WPLG Local 10 reported.

Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago said authorities are investigating whether the deaths are related. Their causes of death have not been determined.

"We can't determine at this point if they're related because the juvenile was just found. However, detectives are trying to piece the puzzle together," Santiago told reporters Tuesday night.

No one has yet come forward to report a missing child, and the bodies do not match the descriptions for any missing-person cases, WPLG Local 10 reported.

Read the original article on Insider