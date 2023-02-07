Bodies Of 3 Missing Rappers Found In Michigan, Police Say They Were Killed In An Abandoned Apartment And Dumped In Basement

Authorities have found the bodies of Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker, the three artists who had been missing for nearly two weeks. Police said they found the three men dead in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park, Michigan.

The three rappers were scheduled to perform on Jan. 21 at a Detroit venue. However, the artists never performed at the concert because it was canceled abruptly due to technical problems, Click On Detroit reports.

According to The Detroit News, a source said the three men were shot dead. Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Mike Shaw told The Detroit News that the three bodies were found under mounds of debris inside the apartment complex

As Blavity previously reported, Kelly’s fiancée, Taylor Perrin, told police that she last spoke with her loved one on the phone at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 21. Perrin said Kelly told her that the show was being canceled, so he would look for another venue in Detroit with an open mic session.

Police have now arrested a 15-year-old boy who was seen driving Kelly’s 2017 Chevrolet Equinox without a license plate. Police said the teenager told officers that a man told him to pick up the car on Schoolcraft on Detroit’s west side.

The teenager was referring to a man who had an outstanding warrant involving alleged fraud, a source told The Detroit News. Police searched the man’s house on Monday and took him into custody for questioning.

Investigators are also reviewing video of a man wearing gloves cleaning out Kelly’s car.

Givens’ mother, Cat Fogle, said police informed her on Thursday that they have found the three bodies.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do; how I’m going to bury him,” Fogle told The Detroit News.

Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, also said police informed her the bodies were found.

Shaw told Fox 2 Detroit, “it looks like they were killed upstairs and then dumped in the basement.” Their bodes had been frozen.

The news station also reports that a man from Detroit has been arrested in connection to the murder and is being held on a parole violation in Knoxville, Tennessee.