Bodies of 4 infants found at Boston residence, police say

Police are investigating after the bodies of four infants were found at a residence in Boston, including at least one body that was found in a freezer, authorities said.

Officers were responding to a radio call to investigate a premise in South Boston at around 2:15 p.m. EST on Nov. 17 when they made the gruesome discovery, the Boston Police Department said in a Monday news release.

It is not clear why officers were initially asked to investigate the premise. However, when they arrived, they found "what appeared to be a human fetus or infant," police said.

A Suffolk County District Attorney spokesman previously told NBC Boston that the initial discovery centered around “a possible fetus or infant found in a freezer."

On Nov. 18, the following day, detectives found what appeared to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation, police said.

The remains found at the residence were determined to be two infant boys and two infant girls, they said.

A post-mortem examination was performed on the bodies and results of the autopsies were pending, police said.

Police did not identify any potential suspects or say whether any charges could stem from the incident.

"We don’t anticipate any additional information at this time," police said.

Neighbors in the area told NBC Boston they were stunned by the discovery.

“It’s obviously heartbreaking,” Connor Foley told the outlet. “I think that’s the biggest thing is just that — it’s weird not knowing what happened. Obviously there was that discovery but we have no idea what led to that happening, if there’s still a threat or, you know, I think that’s the biggest thing is people just want to figure out what happened.”

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the incident, along with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, police said.

They urged anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470 or contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line anonymously at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com