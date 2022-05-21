The bodies of 6 Russian servicemen, including Gerasimov, were exhumed in the Kharkiv Oblast

SATURDAY, MAY 21, 2022, 1:44 p.m.

In the Zolochiv district of Kharkiv Oblast, police exhumed the bodies of 6 Russian servicemen for transfer in accordance with international procedures.

Source: Deputy Chief of the National Police Department in Kharkiv oblast- the head of Investigation Serhiy Bolvinov

Direct speech: "Burial of Russian soldiers in Zolochiv region. We have received reports that graves have been found on various streets without any signs other than homemade crosses. We had to dig these graves to identify and transfer them in accordance with international procedures.

The Russians are not interested in taking away the dead. In total 6 corpses were found, in uniform of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, one of them - lieutenant colonel Gerasimov V. S.".

Details: Bolvinov also said that the locals buried the Russians, saying it was "Orthodox".

Reminder: On 7 March the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence declared that the Ukrainian defenders eliminated the Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov near Kharkiv. However, his patronymic middle name is Petrovych [thus doesn’t match the name V.S. from the deceased soldier’s uniform].

Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, is better known. His patronymic middle name is Vasilyevich [which also doesn’t match the name V.S. from the deceased soldier’s uniform].