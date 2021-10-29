Bodies of Arkansas woman, daughter missing since 1998 reportedly found in water

Authorities found the remains of a woman and her daughter they believe to have been missing 1998 after a nonprofit located the woman's car in some water.

Samantha Hopper, 19, was traveling to drop her daughter, Courtney Holt, off in Russellville before going to a concert in Little Rock when they both disappeared.

Dezarae, Hopper's other daughter, who has worked closely with the Pope County Sheriff's Office in the 23 years since her mother went missing, asked for assistance from the nonprofit Adventures with Purpose, which works to solve cold cases.

A member of the organization called the sheriff's office on Oct. 26 to notify them that the group had found a car in eight feet of water about 25 yards off the bank - a blue Ford Tempo, the same car that Hopper had been driving.

"We took the facts that they had, you know, we took the facts that we were able to find online and we used that to narrow our the scope of our search area," Douglas Bishop, lead diver on the case, told News 19.

The Chaos Divers, who assisted AWP with the recovery, used sonar to search the area near one of the Pleasant View Road bridges and locate the vehicle. Since the car was new at the time, it had no license plates, making identification very difficult, but Bishop believed it to be the same car.

"Words can't really describe what it's like to visibly watch a family's suffering, dissipate because they finally have answers," Bishop said. "You know, what we provide is never closure for them, but it's answers to trauma that they never had."

Hopper's family was present as a crew pulled the car from the water, the Chaos Divers said in a Facebook post. Investigators found human remains, which were sent to the state crime lab for DNA testing.

Results will remain unavailable for weeks or even months, but many involved in the search are confident they have found Hopper and her daughter.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones extended "sincere condolences" to the family.

"We are thankful to have been a small part of helping bring this 23-year-old case to closure," Jones said.