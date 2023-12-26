Bodies of five people found in flat in Paris suburb of Meaux

Prosecutors in France have launched a homicide investigation after five bodies were found in a town north-east of Paris.

According to local media reports, the victims are a woman and her four young children.

Their bodies were found in the town of Meaux which is just over 41km (25 miles) from the French capital.

The bodies were found in an apartment, the local prosecutor told France's AFP news agency.

