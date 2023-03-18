Bodies found with gunshot wounds

Mar. 17—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office responded at about 5 p.m. on Friday to a call regarding two deceased individuals that were found by a motorist in a large dirt field in the Rio Oso area off Kimpton Road, Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said.

According to Smallwood, the two individuals found were an adult male and an adult female. Both, he said, appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. While Smallwood was unable to provide more details as of press time, he did say that the California Department of Justice was helping to process the crime scene.