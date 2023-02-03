Bodies found in Highland Park apartment building; family of missing rapper notified

Multiple bodies were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building Thursday, according to Michigan State Police.

Family members of a Michigan man missing for nearly two weeks along with two friends were notified Thursday evening of the discovery.

Taylor Perrin, fiancée of Oscoda rap artist Armani Kelly, told the Free Press that police notified Kelly's family of three bodies found, but that the identities have not been confirmed. Perrin, who lives in Grand Rapids, said she was told to travel to Detroit.

Kelly, 27; Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale, were set to perform at a hip-hop show Jan. 21 at a Detroit club, but the performances were canceled. No one has heard from the three men since.

Lt. Mike Shaw of Michigan State Police confirmed "multiple victims" were found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building on the corner of McNichols Road and Log Cabin Street, near Detroit's Palmer Park.

Shaw said he could not confirm the number of bodies or their identities.

"We still need to get the search warrant and have the lab get there before we can start to search the building. It's an abandoned apartment, but there are a lot of squatters inside," he said.

"We haven't identified any victims. People like to jump to conclusions — I don't guess. I don't have time for that."

Detroit police on Monday asked the public for help locating the three missing rap artists, who were set to perform at Lounge 31 on Detroit's east side before they went missing.

Lounge 31 owner Darnell Williams told the Free Press the performances were canceled that night because of technical failures with the DJ equipment. He said there were too many people in the crowd to know whether or when the missing men arrived at the venue, but that police were reviewing video footage.

The car Kelly drove from Oscoda to Detroit was found in Warren and a juvenile was arrested for his alleged role in the vehicle's theft, charged with receiving and concealing stolen property, according to Warren police.

