Bodies found inside Hesperia home earlier this month were mother and son, authorities say

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department patch.

Two people who were found dead by deputies in a Hesperia home earlier this month were an elderly mother and her son, authorities said.

The mother was 75-year-old Grace Bantay and her son, 54-year-old Jocel Bantay, said Mara Rodriguez, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Their bodies were found at a home in the 13900 block of Main Street on the afternoon of March 11. Authorities said a Hesperia city employee had asked the sheriff’s department to perform a wellness check at the residence.

Rodriguez said Thursday causes of death for the two had not been determined, but noted there “were no signs of foul play.”

“Investigators are awaiting the Coroner’s findings,” she said.

A public records search showed Grace Bantay owned at least two properties before her death in the High Desert: a 2.5-acre parcel of vacant land in Apple Valley and a commercial property of less than an acre on Hesperia Road. She was still the current owner of both as of Thursday.

Bantay may also have worked as a registered nurse. The search showed a nursing license was issued to her in 1971 and later expired in the early 2000s.

