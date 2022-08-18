Bodies found at Johnson Street house could have been there for a week, officials say

SOUTH BEND — A number of questions remain unanswered about a recently-opened homicide investigation where two people were found in a house on North Johnson Street, though officials now believe the bodies of Rainie Best and Phil Honer III were likely there for more than a week.

Honer, 24, and Best, 18, were found dead in an apparently abandoned house in the 800 block of North Johnson Street in the afternoon of Aug. 9. Officials initially classified the case as a death investigation; however, South Bend police on Monday said they have ruled the deaths as homicides based on results from autopsies.

A police spokeswoman declined to provide additional information about the case, but information from the coroner's office and Best's mother indicate Best and Honer were a couple living in the house as squatters before they were killed.

“They didn’t fight amongst each other. They didn’t owe anybody money. There’s no reason for this," said Stephanie Best, Rainie's mother.

Stephanie Best said her daughter and Honer were dating and had been living at the Johnson Street house since January, doing odd jobs to make some money. The last time Stephanie Best spoke to her daughter was the evening of Aug. 3 and she began getting nervous a few days later when she didn't hear from Rainie.

"I have her messages on my phone still," Stephanie Best said.

Stephanie Best said she doesn't know what led to the deaths of Honer and her daughter, but she did add that Honer had "a past that brought him problems" but didn't say whether she believed that caused the pair's deaths.

"She didn’t have problems with anybody," Stephanie Best said. "There’s no reason that my daughter should have been killed or caught in the crossfire.”

According to court records, Honer pleaded guilty to two counts of child molesting for committing statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 2018. The victim in the previous case is not Rainie Best, according to court records.

Officials classified Honer and Rainie Best's deaths as homicides, though they have not said how they were killed. Deputy county coroner Nancy Pemberton did say it appears the pair had been dead for some time before they were found on Aug. 9.

Detectives didn't initially identify the deaths as homicides because of the decomposition of the bodies, Pemberton said. Once forensic pathologists at Western Michigan University were able to run X-rays, experts determined the manner of death for both victims was homicide.

“The bodies were badly decomposed, that was the first part of it," Pemberton said. "There were some things that piqued my interest that did not make sense."

Pemberton said the bodies could have been in the house for a week and a half before being discovered. There was no activity at the house on Thursday, though bright yellow crime scene tape was still present. Most of the windows at the house were broken or boarded up and the front door was hanging open.

The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case and police ask anyone with information to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

