Bodies found in a Midlands home, deaths are called suspicious, SC cops say

Two bodies were found inside a South Carolina home Tuesday, and the deaths were called suspicious, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4 p.m., deputies and EMS were called to a home on U.S. 21 in the Ridgeway area, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a news release.

When they arrived, deputies learned a family member went to the home to check on the residents, according to the release. The family member saw the residents appeared to be unconscious, the sheriff’s office said.

Once inside the home, it was discovered that the men were dead, according to the release.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the men.

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office said it’s proceeding with a suspicious death investigation. Because illegal drugs were found in the home and there were no other obvious signs of foul play, deputies are not ruling out the possibility of an accidental drug overdose, according to the release.

Information about what drugs were discovered in the home was not available.

Deputies are waiting for pathology and toxicology results from the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the deaths is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.