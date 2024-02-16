Bodies found in 'narco grave' in Juárez home after banner about 'El Pitufo'

Two bodies were found buried in a possible "narco grave" in the backyard of a Juárez house after a banner appeared claiming there could be more than 30 corpses linked to a border crime suspect known as "The Smurf," officials said.

Chihuahua state crime-scene investigators continued excavations at the site Thursday as part of a search that began when an anonymous banner listed an address where bodies were supposedly buried.

The remains of two unidentified persons are removed by Mexican coroner officials from a home during a search for possibility of dozens of more bodies buried in a suspected narco grave at a home just south of the international border in Juárez.

The bodies were in the yard of a house on Cafeto Street near Mezquite Street in the hilly neighborhood of Francisco Villa located across the Rio Grande from the Sunset Heights area of El Paso, the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office said. The gender, identity and other information on the victims has not been released.

Authorities explained that the unidentified bodies were discovered after court-approved searches began Wednesday at three houses next to each other. No human remains were found at the house with the actual address mentioned in the banner.

Who is 'El Pitufo' (The Smurf)?

Martín G.R., 39, alias "El Pitufo," meaning "The Smurf," had been featured as one of the top 10 fugitives in the binational "Se Busca Información," meaning "information wanted," program targeting U.S. and Mexico border crime suspects.

Mexican authorities did not disclose his last name in keeping with rules in Mexico regarding the naming of crime suspects.

Martin G.R., alias "El Pitufo," (The Smurf) a homicide suspect in Juárez, Mexico, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2023.

The fugitives sought in the "Se Busca" initiative include suspected members of criminal groups wanted for crimes such as murders, human and drug smuggling and weapons trafficking. The program by the U.S. Border Patrol and Mexican agencies seeks anonymous tips on the featured fugitives. The tips go to U.S. authorities and information is passed to Mexican law enforcement.

On Dec. 31, "El Pitufo" was arrested by Coahuila and Chihuahua state investigators in the city of Torreón, Coahuila, and transferred to Juárez.

"El Pitufo" was wanted in Juárez on a homicide charge for allegedly taking part in a shooting with others that killed a man, identified as Bryan D.P., inside Las Viejas de Don Porfirio men's club on July 18, 2022, the attorney general's office said.

The arrest of "El Pitufo," who was listed under the code of "EP1" in the "Se Busca" list, was major enough that El Paso U.S. Border Patrol Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted about it on X, formerly Twitter.

Banner claims 30 bodies are buried

It is common for drug cartels, gangs and other crime groups in Mexico to hang so-called narco-banners from bridges and other public places to threaten rivals and police and for disseminating propaganda.

A banner regarding the bodies stated in Spanish, "How is it they want to remove Martín alias Pitufo from Cereso (prison) if his cemetery has more than 30 dead people buried" and then listed an address. The banner also warned, "We’re going after the traitors who were with you" above a skull and crossbones logo.

The authenticity of the banner and its claims were unknown.

The discovery of the bodies comes amid a surge in homicides this year. Hundreds of Mexican army soldiers began been arriving in Juárez this week as part of a deployment of more than 2,000 troops to assist state and local police.

A Mexican soldier speaks to residents near the home where two bodies were removed by Mexican coroner officials from a narco grave on Thursday in Juárez.

