Bodies found in Ohio home after man tells 911 dispatcher he killed his family, cops say

Four bodies were discovered inside an Ohio home after a man told a 911 dispatcher he had killed his family, police say.

The alleged murder-suicide occurred in Elyria, about 30 miles southwest of Cleveland. Police said they went to the home at about 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, after a caller said “he had killed his family and was going to kill himself.”

Officers forced entry into the home and found the bodies of four people, all of whom appeared to have been shot, according to police.

The suspect was identified as 69-year-old James Steadman. Police said Bernadette Steadman, 92; Lisa Steadman, 60; and Matthew Steadman, 34, were also found dead inside the home.

Police did not publicly disclose the relationships between the four family members.

“Our hearts ache for the loved ones of this family,” Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield said in a statement. “We are committed to be here for those grieving.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Elyria Police Department at 440-326-1213.

82-year-old told police his wife died by suicide, but Georgia cops say he killed her

Walker finds 3 kids, father dead inside car. Oklahoma cops were searching for them

3-year-old girl among three stabbed by family acquaintance, Georgia cops say