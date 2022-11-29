Bodies of four infants found in freezer in South Boston home

Authorities in Boston have given an update on the “human remains” discovered in a freezer in a South Boston apartment two weeks ago.

Police confirmed that the bodies of four infants were found in the home at 838 East Broadway on 17 and 18 November, NBC 10 Boston reports.

Post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the remains of the two boys and two girls. The results of those autopsies are pending.

A 911 call alerted police to the presence of a “human fetus or infant” in the freezer at the property on Thursday 17 November.

Homicide detectives returned the following day to investigate further and found “additional human remains”.

ABC affiliate WCVB reports that police located four boxes wrapped in foil as part of their investigation, each the size of a shoe box. One box had been opened leading to the discovery of the remains.

Personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were seen removing a container measuring approximately three feet long from the building later that day.

Very few details have been revealed so far, including who called 911 to report the grisly discovery.

Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating in conjunction with Boston Police Department homicide detectives.

The focus of the investigation is a one-bedroom apartment at the corner property near Medal of Honor Park which contains nine units. The Boston Herald reports that the apartment has been owned by the same woman since the early 1980s and she would now be in her sixties.

The paper says it has been unable to reach her or her family and it is unclear if she lives in the unit.

Stunned neighbours spoke with NBC.

“It’s obviously heartbreaking,” Connor Foley said. “I think that’s the biggest thing is just that – it’s weird not knowing what happened. Obviously, there was that discovery but we have no idea what led to that happening, if there’s still a threat or, you know, I think that’s the biggest thing is people just want to figure out what happened.”