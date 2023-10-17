Bodies of husband and wife found in Turlock home. Police say no threat to community

A family member discovered the bodies of a husband and wife Monday night in a Turlock home, according to a police spokeswoman, who added this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Spokeswoman Dominique Sanchez said the family member called 911 around 9:30 p.m. The home is in the 1000 block of East Springer Avenue. Sanchez said police believe the family member also lives at the home and discovered the bodies upon returning home.

Sanchez said Turlock police expect to release more information later Tuesday.