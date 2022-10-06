Bodies of kidnapped Merced County family found. ‘Our worst fears have been confirmed’

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke confirmed on Wednesday night that the bodies of four kidnapped family members were found.

“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” Warnke told media gathered in a rural part of the county, northeast of Dos Palos. “There’s no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident.”

The four family members were 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

Warnke said the bodies were located in an “extremely remote” area near the intersection of Indiana and Hutchins roads. He said a farm worker made the gruesome discovery and authorities were notified.

Warnke said the bodies were “relatively close together.”

The four family members were kidnapped at gunpoint from a business they operated just south of Merced off South Highway 59, Gateway Parking.

A 48-year-old suspect, Jesus Manuel Salgado, is in custody in connection with the kidnapping.

“I said it earlier, there is a special place in hell for this guy,” Warnke said Wednesday.

Warnke said the family members of the victims were notified after the bodies were found.

Warnke said Salgado had tried to take his own life prior to being taken into custody, and as a result had to receive medical care. Although Salgado had been sedated, Warnke said the suspect has since began talking with investigators.

Video footage of the kidnapping

Sheriff Warnke said detectives are still working at piecing together a motive in the crime.

Salgado, the suspect in the case, has a previous criminal history and was in prison as recently as six years ago.

He served time for witness intimidation and a residential robbery with gun enhancements.

Salgado was convicted on Dec. 19, 2005, and released on parole from prison on June 21, 2015, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Earlier Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office released video footage of the robbery that took place Monday morning at the victims’ business.

Story continues

The video shows a masked man who’s armed and walks onto the business premises, and eventually leads Jasdeep Singh (father of 8-month-old) and Amandeep Singh (the baby’s uncle) at gunpoint into Amandeep’s black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Both men were restrained with their hands tied behind their backs with zip ties, the video shows.

A few minutes later, the video shows Jasleen exit the building while holding her baby and escorted by the suspect, who was still holding the firearm.

Jasleen and Aroohi are put in the vehicle and the pickup truck heads southbound on Highway 59.

The chilling surveillance footage appears to be the last time the victims were seen alive.

Revelations about the crime began to come to light Monday afternoon.

Firefighters with Cal Fire’s Madera-Mariposa-Merced unit were dispatched to Buhach Road and Oakdale Road in Winton after a black 2020 Dodge Ram truck was reported on fire.

Investigators learned the truck’s registered owner was Amandeep Singh, who was later discovered to be one of the victims.

Merced County Sheriff deputies then arrived at the victims’ Gateway Parking business.

Deputies determined the business was a crime scene and the kidnapping investigation was initiated.

Victims’ cell phones found

During Wednesday’s morning press conference, Undersheriff Corey Gibson told reporters that while deputies were conducting their investigation at Gateway Parking, family members had called cell phone belonging to the victims.

Gibson said a farmer found the cell phones in the middle of the road near Dos Palos and picked up when they were ringing.

Warnke, the Merced County Sheriff, said those phones were not too far from the area where the bodies were ultimately discovered.

Deputies are asking for anyone with information about the kidnapping to call 209-385-7547. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.

On the left, 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri is shown with her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36. At right is uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.

Aroohi Dheri, 8 months