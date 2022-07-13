Man missing since last week is found dead in Indiana pond with his 3 young children

Four bodies recovered from a pond in Indianapolis were identified Wednesday as those of a man who had been reported missing and his three children.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the deceased are Kyle Moorman, 27, Kyle Moorman II, 5, Kyannah Holland, 2, and Kyran Holland, 1, NBC affiliate WTHR reported. Moorman is the children’s father.

Indianapolis police had asked the public for help locating Moorman and his children in a news release this week. They had been missing since July 6, when Moorman told his family he was going fishing, WTHR reported.

Police said that they responded to a call just after 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday and that with the help of fire service divers, retrieved the body of a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sonar technology later located a vehicle in the water. “That vehicle was pulled from the water and three young children were found inside,” the statement said.

Officials did not confirm the identities at the time. In a statement Wednesday, police said there was “a commonality with the Moorman family missing persons investigation.”

Search and rescue crews worked Tuesday to recover a vehicle from a pond on Bluff Road in Indianapolis. (Indianapolis Fire Department / Twitter)

Assistant Police Chief Chris Bailey told WTHR that the vehicle matched the description of the car Moorman was driving when he was last seen. The same area was searched this week by officers on foot and by using drones.

Police said a “death investigation” had been launched, adding that the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is assisting.