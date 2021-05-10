The bodies of as many as 750 COVID-19 victims are still stored in refrigerated trucks in New York City

Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
Freezer trucks filled with hundreds of bodies of COVID-19 victims in NYC
Hundreds of bodies are said to still be stored in freezer trucks set up as morgues during New York City's coronavirus surge last spring. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Freezer trucks were used as makeshift morgues at the height of New York City's coronavirus outbreak.

  • The City reports that up to 750 bodies are still being stored in those trucks, over a year later.

  • The bodies could end up on Hart Island, the location of a large public burial site.

The bodies of as many as 750 COVID-19 victims are still being stored in refrigerated trucks in New York City, a year after the height of the city's coronavirus outbreak in April 2020, The City reported.

The bodies are stored in a long-term temporary morgue at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

CNN reported that at its worst, more than 800 coronavirus deaths were recorded in a single day in New York City, with an average of more than 500 a day recorded the week of April 5.

The surge in deaths led to the use of freezer trucks as makeshift morgues outside hospitals.

"Long-term storage was created at the height of the pandemic to ensure that families could lay their loved ones to rest as they see fit," Mark Desire, a representative for the medical examiner's office, told the Associated Press. "With sensitivity and compassion, we continue to work with individual families on a case-by-case basis during their period of mourning."

Dina Maniotis, the executive deputy commissioner with the medical examiner's office, said most of the bodies could end up on Hart Island, the site of an over 100-year-old public burial ground for unclaimed bodies or those of people whose families could not afford burials elsewhere.

Maniotis said most families of the victims remaining in the trucks have said they want their loved one buried on Hart Island.

Read the original article on Business Insider

