Bodies of missing Arkansas mother, unborn baby found in Missouri

BENTONVILLE - A pregnant woman missing from Benton County has been found dead in southwest Missouri, and her unborn baby was found dead nearby, authorities said in a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The body of Ashley Bush, 33, of Siloam Springs, who was 31 weeks pregnant, was found in McDonald County, Missouri. The baby, Valkyrie Grace Willis was also found dead.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith and Sheriff Shawn Holloway met with reporters at about 4 p.m. to announce that the bodies had been found and that two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested. Smith said two homicide charges, one for the mother, and one for the unborn baby, are expected to be filed against the man and woman jailed in the case.

"We have found Ashley Bush, who was murdered in our opinion," Sheriff Holloway told reporters. "We also found her baby Valkyrie Grace Willis who is deceased as well who was found at a separate location. I won't get into details about that. We do have two people in custody."

Amber and Jamie Waterman of Jane, Missouri are jailed on first-degree kidnapping complaints and additional charges are expected.

Bush was reported missing Monday, Oct. 31 after she met a person who had used a fake name, "Lucy" to look for a job. But Bush's cell phone was found in a ditch.

Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said, "Obviously our hearts and prayers go out to Ashley's family. It is a terrible thing."

He said he has been in contact with a number of law enforcement agencies that may have jurisdiction in the case. He said the investigation is ongoing. He said the manner of death appears to have been from gunfire.

"In the state of Arkansas I would charge them with two counts of homicide," Smith said.

The FBI is also investigating the case.

McDonald County is in the southwest corner of Missouri.

Bush had reportedly been seen last as a passenger in a pickup Monday afternoon at the intersection of State Highway 72 and SH 43 in Maysville.

