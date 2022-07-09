Bodies of missing Idaho mother and daughter found in rural Oregon, Sheriff’s Office says

Oregon officials located the bodies of a missing Idaho woman and her daughter, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The bodies of Dawna Roe, 51, and her 16-year-old daughter, Gabby, were found Thursday in Dawna’s vehicle near the town of Drewsey, Oregon, about 45 miles east of Burns, Oregon, and a roughly two-and-a-half-hour drive from Boise.

Caldwell Police had issued a missing person alert for the pair Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the department, Dawna and Gabby may have gone camping, which family and friends said was out of character for Dawna.

Employees of an Oregon ranch were working in a remote area near Drewsey about 1 p.m. Thursday when they reported to local authorities that they had found a vehicle with a deceased individual inside. Upon investigating, Grant County sheriff’s deputies found two bodies, later identified as Dawna and Gabby, in the vehicle.

Oregon officials said the cause of death was still under investigation, though Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram told KTVB the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide by gunshot.