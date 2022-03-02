Bodies of missing South Kitsap High grads recovered from Snohomish County's Lake Howard

The bodies of Andrew Tennyson, left, and Alexander Tennyson, right, have been recovered from Lake Howard, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Two brothers who had lived in Port Orchard and graduated from South Kitsap High before moving out of Kitsap County were confirmed to have died in an accidental drowning in Lake Howard in Snohomish County.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office dive team and marine unit recovered the bodies of Alexander Tennyson, 19, of Lakewood, and Andrew Tennyson, 21, of Tacoma, on Feb. 24 from the lake in Warm Beach. The two went to the lake with friends on Jan. 29 and were reported missing after going out on a canoe on the lake at around 12:30 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses reported the men were not wearing life jackets, according to the statement from the sheriff's office.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy and confirmed the identifications of the men. Their cause of death was determined to be drowning and the manner of death was determined to be accidental, the medical examiner’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shannon Perez-Tennyson, an aunt to the two men, said family members were thankful for the search and rescue teams, the sheriff's office and other individuals who assisted after the pair went missing.

Though having closure is a relief, Perez-Tennyson said, "We are heartbroken as a family, and miss them terribly."

A GoFundMe page was created by a parent of the brothers' friend for the family to cover funeral costs.

