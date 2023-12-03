Bodies of missing Thurston County couple believed found, Sheriff’s Office says

The bodies of a missing Thurston County couple were believed to have been found Saturday afternoon, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced.

A man named Davido and his wife, Karen A. Koep, were last seen Nov. 10. Their disappearance ultimately triggered an investigation and led to the arrest of 45-year-old Timothy Burke, who is accused of killing the couple. He is being held in the Thurston County jail without bail.

Burke rented space from Davido on Stedman Road, The Olympian previously reported.

Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to the report of a body being found off Stedman Road Southeast on Joint Base Lewis-McChord land.

During the investigation, a second body was found.

“Sadly, we believe Davido and Karen Koep have been located based on the preliminary investigation,” Sheriff’s Office officials said in a news release. “The Thurston County Coroner will positively identify the deceased.”

Law enforcement allege Burke killed Koep and Davido, most likely in their Lake Forest home between Long Lake and Marvin Road. Court records indicate deputies visited the home for a welfare check on Nov. 13 and found significant amounts of blood and other evidence but no bodies, The Olympian reported.

Anyone with information about Davido and Karen Koep is asked to contact Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detectives at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

Thurston County judge denies bail for man accused of killing missing couple