Bodies of off-duty trooper and his wife discovered inside parked car, Illinois cops say

An Illinois State Police trooper was among two people discovered dead inside a parked car in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 24, police say.

The body of Antonio Alvarez was found in a non-department issued vehicle around 1:25 p.m. Monday in Chicago, state police said in a news release. He and and the other victim, 31-year-old Amanda Alvarez, were both found shot and killed, according to police.

Amanda Alvarez is the wife of Antonio Alvarez and is a school teacher, according to WLS. Antonio Alvarez was a 3-year veteran with state police, the agency said.

Both victims were shot in the head and a weapon was found at the scene, the Chicago Journal reported.

It’s unclear what led to the deaths of the trooper and his wife. The Chicago Police Department is handling the investigation.

‘You don’t have to do this.’ Officer shot with own gun pleaded for life, IL officials say

Sergeant killed when woman drives around his motorcycle and strikes him, Texas cops say

Deputy who mentored young officers is gunned down during traffic stop, Texas cops say