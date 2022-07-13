Bodies of one man and three children found in Indianapolis pond after police search for missing family

The bodies of a man and three young children have been found in an Indianapolis pond following the search for a missing family.

A car was removed from the water overnight on Tuesday in Indiana, possibly ending the search for the father and children.

The bodies haven’t been positively identified, but they were found along with a car matching the description of Kyle Moorman’s vehicle in an area where the dad regularly went fishing at night, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Assistant Police Chief Chris Bailey said: “We are still working to positively identify the individuals involved but there is commonality with the Moorman family.”

“The Marion County Coroner’s Office will make all identifications and issue a cause of death,” he added.

Chief Bailey said the four deceased individuals likely are Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children – Kyle Moorman II, 5, Kyannah Holland, 2, and Kyran Holland, 1.

The pond had been searched for days by family and friends as well as the area around an intersection in the vicinity.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mr Moorman and his children were last heard from at around 11pm on 6 July.

The sister of the missing man, Mariah Moorman, said on Monday that Mr Moorman’s phone was last pinged at 12.40am on 7 July close to the pond.

“As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing,” Ms Moorman said on Monday, according to The Star. “That’s what he told my sister. It’s not odd. He does it all the time. They go night fishing a lot.”

More follows...