Bodies pile up outside Gaza hospital amid siege

Gaza health authorities raised their death toll on Friday to more than 12,000, 5,000 of them children and some of the bodies outside the hospital appeared to be those of children.

The United Nations deems those figures credible, though they are now updated infrequently due to the difficulty of collecting information.

Gaza resident Um Ahmad Hmaid told Reuters: "The massacres they are carrying out are in all areas of the north, there is no place safe in the north, they did not spare any schools, or hospitals, they did not leave a safe place, no house was spared, and the world is watching us."

Israeli says Hamas militants use residential buildings and districts in densely populated Gaza as cover for operations posts and weaponry, something the Islamist movement denies.