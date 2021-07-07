Bodies of plane crash victims found in Russia's Far East

·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescuers on Wednesday have found bodies of victims a day after a plane crash in a remote area in Russia's Far East, local authorities said.

An Antonov An-26 carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday near its destination town of Palana in the region of Kamchatka, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather.

Wreckage was found Tuesday evening on a coastal cliffside and in the sea, and the search and rescue operation was suspended until Wednesday morning after night fell, as the crash site was difficult to access in the dark.

The governor of Kamchatka, Vladimir Solodov, told the state Tass news agency that the “first bodies are being pulled out (of the water).” He wouldn't say how many bodies were found.

Russian media reported Tuesday that none of the six crew members or 22 passengers on board had survived. The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was among the passengers, spokespeople of the Kamchatka government said.

Solodov said Tuesday that a group of government officials including Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev will head to Palana on Wednesday.

In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying the same route as Tuesday’s flight. A total of 14 people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian rescuers find site of deadly plane crash

    The Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop was en route from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in the north of the Kamchatka peninsula, when it lost contact with air traffic control, the emergencies ministry said.Citing sources, Interfax reported that the plane was thought to have crashed into a cliff as it was preparing to land in poor visibility conditions.Russia's civil aviation authority confirmed that the plane's crash site had been found after the emergencies ministry dispatched a helicopter and had deployed teams on the ground to look for the missing aircraft.

  • No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in the far east of Russia on Tuesday, Russian news agencies cited rescue officials as saying. The Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop was en route from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in the north of the Kamchatka peninsula, when it lost contact with air traffic control, the emergencies ministry said. Russia's civil aviation authority confirmed that the plane's crash site had been found after the emergencies ministry dispatched a helicopter and had deployed teams on the ground to look for the missing aircraft.

  • Asian stocks follow Wall St lower on weak US services data

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Wednesday after U.S. services activity weakened. Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index broke a seven-day streak of record closes and fell after the Institute of Supply Management reported service industry activity grew in June at a slower rate than forecast.

  • A passenger plane carrying 28 people crashed into the sea in Russia's far east, with no survivors reported

    The Antonov An-26 plane was flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in Russia when it disappeared from the radar.

  • Suu Kyi's lawyers fight over evidence in Myanmar trial

    Lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi argued strongly Tuesday against the introduction of evidence by prosecutors against her on a sedition charge, saying it did not follow established judicial procedures. Suu Kyi is under detention and is being tried on several charges, including an allegation that she illegally imported walkie-talkies for her bodyguards’ use and used the radios without a license, and violated COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on two occasions during the 2020 election campaign. The military took power in February after ousting Suu Kyi’s elected government and arresting her and other top officials in her government and National League for Democracy party, which was about to begin a second five-year term in office after a landslide election victory last November.

  • Dutch crime reporter shot, badly wounded in Amsterdam street

    One of the Netherlands’ best known crime reporters was shot Tuesday evening in a brazen attack in downtown Amsterdam and was fighting for his life in a hospital, the Dutch capital's mayor said. Peter R. de Vries, who is widely lauded for fearless reporting on the Dutch underworld, was shot after making one of his regular appearances on a current affairs television show. It was an unusually brutal attack on a journalist in the Netherlands.

  • Tucson to shirk Arizona's 'Second Amendment sanctuary' law in ongoing gun rights battle

    The liberal-leaning city passed a resolution upholding federal gun laws as a response to the state's newfound status as a Second Amendment sanctuary.

  • Man Pulls Off Perfect Samuel L Jackson Impersonation Amid Python Escape in Louisiana Mall

    A man at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge could not resist busting out his Samuel L Jackson impression after a python escaped her enclosure at the mall’s Blue Zoo Aquarium on July 6.Footage captured by Instagram user @_eatem shows a man descending an escalator toward the aquarium. “I have had it with these motherf—-ing snakes in this motherf—-ing mall!” he screams, paraphrasing Jackson’s iconic line from the film Snakes on a Plane.First responders searched the mall for the 12-foot long Burmese python, named Cara, with the aquarium closing for the snake’s safety, according to local news reports. As of the late afternoon of July 6, the python had not been located. Credit: @_eatem via Storyful

  • Escaped python leads to shutdown of Louisiana mall's aquarium

    Cara, a non-poisonous Burmese Python "slithered out of her exhibit," prompting a closure and search of the Blue Zoo Aquarium in Baton Rouge.

  • 28 feared dead in plane crash in Russia's Far East

    A plane carrying 28 people crashed Tuesday, apparently as it came in for a landing in bad weather in Russia’s Far East, and everyone aboard was feared dead. Wreckage from the An-26 was found on a coastal cliffside and in the sea near the airport in the town of Palana, according to officials. The plane was on approach for a landing in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials from the Kamchatka region said.

  • Record June temperatures point to more 'extraordinary' extremes

    North America experienced its warmest June on record and experts say the figures are frightening.

  • California steels itself for another heat wave as climate change and drought take their toll

    The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning Tuesday for much of California that will last from Wednesday through next Monday, the third potentially record-breaking heat wave over the last two months in a state racked by a drought made worse by climate change.

  • Tucson to ignore Arizona's 'Second Amendment sanctuary' law

    Officials in the city of Tucson plan to ignore Arizona's new “Second Amendment sanctuary” law that bars state and local governments from enforcing certain federal gun regulations, possibly setting up a court fight as a growing number of cities and counties in the United States declare themselves similar firearm havens. The move by Democratic Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council again puts Tucson and Republican-led state at odds over how to regulate gun sales and use. The southern Arizona city has long tried to enforce gun laws stricter than the state’s, including mandating background checks for guns purchased on city property and destroying seized firearms.

  • Factbox-The key moments in how Australia's COVID-19 success soured

    Australia has been widely lauded for its success in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 and limiting deaths to fewer than 1,000. Here are critical moments in Australia's vaccination programme. Australia orders 54 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the vast majority of which will be manufactured locally.

  • Aussie treasurer: National interests come first with China

    Australia will always keep its national interests ahead of economic interests in its troubled relationship with China, a senior Australian lawmaker said Wednesday after a White House official predicted long-term Sino-Australian tensions. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, deputy leader of Australia’s ruling conservative Liberal Party, said China remained a “very important economic partner” despite bilateral disputes that had disrupted tens of billions of dollars in trade in Australian commodities including coal, wine, beef, barley, wood and lobsters.

  • China's Taiwan ambitions could drag Japan and US into war with Asian power, official says

    An invasion of Taiwan by China would likely trigger a major conflict that would drag Japan and the United States into war with the Asian power, according to a senior Japanese official who suggested that Beijing's ambitions could pose an existential threat to Tokyo.

  • There's One Reason You May Not Want To Get A Pap Smear On Your Period

    Hey, Flo comes when she wants to.

  • Dutch crime journalist Peter R de Vries reportedly shot in the head in Amsterdam

    A local celebrity in the Netherlands, he is known in the US for investigating the mysterious disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba

  • Kosovan youngsters have high hopes for their most famous judoka at Olympics

    Hundreds of youngsters in the Kosovan town of Peja are looking forward to watching the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and hoping that their hero Majlinda Kelmendi will win the country's second Olympics gold medal in judo. Kelmendi, aged 30, became an inspiration for many in Kosovo, which has suffered years of warfare, when she started to bring back trophies to her hometown. After becoming the best world judo player in her 52 kg category she won the gold medal in Rio 2016 Olympics.

  • Actor Daniel Mickelson Dead at 23: Kaia Gerber and More Stars Pay Tribute

    Model Meredith Mickelson announced her brother Daniel Mickelson's death in a heartbreaking message on July 5. Scroll on for all of the tributes to the 23-year-old actor.