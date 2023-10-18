Bodies still lie in kibbutz after Hamas attack

STORY: Soldiers patrolled the wrecked homes and their boots crunched the debris at the site of the October 7 rampage when Hamas fighters stormed out of the Gaza Strip and invaded Israeli communities, killing civilians and soldiers and taking hundreds of captives.

Kfar Aza's proximity to Gaza means the site remains a "war zone," said Israeli diplomat Joel Lion, who visited the site on Wednesday.

"We still have bodies laying around, but it is a war zone, so we cannot go over in order to bring them back. There can be there, snipers. There can be also mines, we don't know what they have left there," he said.

Some 1,400 people were killed in an onslaught that shocked Israel. Graphic mobile phone footage and reports from medical and emergency services of atrocities in the towns and kibbutzes that were overrun, stunned Israelis.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In response, Israeli jets and artillery have subjected Gaza to the most intense bombardment it has ever seen, putting the enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege.

Gaza authorities say more than 3,000 people have been killed, a quarter of them children. Rescue workers searched desperately for survivors of nighttime air raids.