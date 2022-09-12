Bodies of tortured civilians have been found in a village in liberated Kharkiv Oblast

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:58

In the village of Zaliznychne, Chkalovska hromada (amalgamated territorial community - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories), Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian law enforcement officers found the bodies of civilians with traces of torture.

Source: Message from the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "After the liberation of the village of Zaliznychne of Zaliznychne, Chkalovska hromada of the Chuhuiv District of Kharkiv Oblast, the local residents turned to the law enforcement officers and reported that Russian servicemen had killed their fellow villagers.

On 11 September, law enforcement officers found four corpses. They all have traces of torture. Three of them were buried on the territory of their homes, another one was buried on the territory of the asphalt plant opposite the railway station of the village Zaliznychne."

Details: According to the preliminary version of the investigation, the victims were killed by the Russian military when they occupied this village. Currently, the corpses are awaiting a forensic medical examination.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premedited murder.

