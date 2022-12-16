Police investigation launched after bodies of two boys found at house in Dagenham

Police were called to a disturbance in Cornwallis Road (Google Maps)

A woman and a man have been arrested after two young boys were found dead at a home in Dagenham, east London.

Detectives are investigating after emergency services found the bodies of a two-year-old and a five-year-old on Friday afternoon.

Police and ambulance workers were called to a disturbance at around 2pm at a home in Cornwallis Road.

A woman was arrested a short time later in connection with the incident, the Metropolitan Police said, and a man was also arrested nearby. Both the woman and man are known to the children, the force added.

The boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Police have also cordoned off the area.

Detective Inspector Sean Treweek of the Met said: “This is clearly an extremely distressing incident with many unanswered questions.

“However, at this very early stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the deaths.

“I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances of these two tragic deaths.

“They will see additional officers in the area, and anyone with information or concerns should speak with those officers.”