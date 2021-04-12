Bodies of two men found inside of abandoned Parker County school, sheriff says

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

The bodies of two men were found Sunday night by deputies in an abandoned Parker County school after authorities received calls of a man in danger and gunfire in the area.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the men may have died from homicidal violence.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims pending notification of relatives.

The investigation began Sunday evening after dispatchers with the Weatherford Police Department and the Parker County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a man in danger and possible gunfire.

Authier said a call came into Weatherford police on a non-emergency line about a man who may be in danger at an unknown address in the “Dallas//Weatherford” area.

A second call was received by a dispatcher, stating individuals were located an an unidentified abandoned school with red bricks at an unknown address with possible gunfire.

Deputies began canvassing areas with that description in Parker County and later located the bodies in an abandoned school in the 4200 block of north Farm Road 52 in Whitt, Texas. Whitt is about 55 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

“The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office,” the sheriff said in a Sunday news release. “At this time, our investigators are gathering facts and are attempting to locate possible witnesses regarding this case.”

