Bodies of two men found shot to death in remote desert area between Helendale, Interstate 15

An investigation is underway after two men were found fatally shot in a desolate desert area between Helendale and Interstate 15, authorities said.

The deceased are Timothy Del Valle, 34, of Victorville and Marcos Martinez-Vega, 35, of Hesperia, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Department reported that around 10:10 a.m. Friday, Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a location on Wild Wash Road, about three miles west of I-15, for the report of two non-responsive men on the ground.

Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle and two men nearby with multiple gunshot wounds. The men, identified as Del Valle and Martinez-Vega, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. At this time the suspect(s) have not been identified.

The Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information about the ongoing investigation to contact Detective Jonathan Ramstad, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

