Bodies of two missing divers pulled from waters off Rockport beach, officials say

Authorities say they’ve pulled two bodies from a beach in Rockport on Wednesday.

Rockport Police responded to Front Beach around 11 a.m. for a report of a deceased man who washed ashore after diving in the area, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. After locating this man, officials say it was discovered that he was one of two men who had been diving in the area earlier in the morning. A search immediately began for the second diver.

Using sonar by the Coast Guard’s Research Vessel Ocean Reporter, the body of a 70-year-old man in full diving gear was pulled from the waters off the beach around 7 p.m., according to authorities.

The identities of the deceased divers are not being released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Rockport Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Coast Guard Station Gloucester, Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, and Research Vessel Ocean Reporter participated in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

