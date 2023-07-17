Bodies of two people found in Fort Smith, no foul play suspected

The bodies of two people were found in Fort Smith Friday, but no foul play is suspected in the deaths, police report.

Early Friday, as power outages affected areas of Fort Smith, Melissa Chambers, 45, left Baptist Health Fort Smith, 1001 Towson Ave., police reported.

An alert from Fort Smith Police was released about 4 p.m. Friday.

"Fort Smith police need to locate 45-year-old Melissa Chambers, who left Baptist Health in the early morning hours and hasn't been heard from since. A family member reported Ms. Chambers missing," police reported.

Her body was found downtown, and police released an update.

"Fort Smith Police are saddened to report that Melissa Chambers, reported missing July 14, was located deceased this morning at a location in the 600 block of N. 11th Street."

No signs of trauma were apparent but cause of death is unknown pending determination from the Arkansas State Crime Lab. More information may be released, police stated.

Also Friday, a body was found at Creekmore Park on Rogers Avenue. Police said the man who died is Dewayne Evans, 50, of Fort Smith. Police posted the following:

"Police have responded to a deceased subject at Creekmore Park. Cause of death is unknown at this time. More information will be released when available and appropriate. Foul play is not apparent or currently suspected. The investigation is ongoing."

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Bodies found in Fort Smith Friday, but no foul play suspected.