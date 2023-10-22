Bodies of all victims of Russian strike on delivery company depot identified

Experts have now identified all six bodies belonging to the victims of the Russian S-300 missile strike on a Nova Poshta delivery company depot in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 21 October.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, in a comment for Suspilne Kharkiv

Details: The sixth victim of the attack is a 30-year-old man, a resident of Kharkiv, originally from the village of Kamianka in the Dvorichna hromada, Kharkiv Oblast.

Quote from Bolvinov: "We have obtained a DNA sample from the deceased and compared it with his father, and we have a match. We can now confirm that the person who was recovered from the scene of the tragedy has been identified. His parents could not recognise him initially because his body was badly burned."

Details: There is no crater at the site of the Russian strike on the depot because the S-300 missile might have exploded before impact, Bolvinov also said.

"There is no crater at the site, but there is an enormous gap in the roof [of the depot]. One version [of what happened] is that the missile might have exploded in the air, or when it hit the roof," Bolvinov explained.

Previously: Bolvinov said earlier on 22 October that one of the people killed in the Russian attack on a Nova Poshta delivery company depot in Kharkiv Oblast was so badly burned that DNA testing would be required to identify him.

Background:

