Bodies of woman, dog found in Hernando County home

Deputies seeking to execute an eviction notice at a Spring Hill home Wednesday morning arrived to discover smoke coming from the house, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon seeing smoke at the home on Haverhill Drive shortly after 10 a.m., deputies called Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services for assistance with the possible fire. Deputies also set up a perimeter around the residence and evacuated neighboring homes as a precaution, according to a news release Wednesday

No movement was detected within the house, but deputies saw “suspicious items throughout the residence” and called in the SWAT team, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Firefighters accompanied the SWAT team to put out any fires encountered while clearing the house, according to the release.

When the team reached the master bedroom, they discovered the bodies of a woman and a dog. They also found accelerants in the master bedroom, and investigators believe the woman may have been attempting to burn down the home when she died, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Leesburg for an autopsy to determine an official cause of death, but investigators believe the death was related to the fire and is not suspicious.

Deputies are notifying the woman’s next of kin.

