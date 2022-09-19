Bodies of young woman and man found in western Orange County, sheriff says

Two bodies were found in western Orange County on Sunday afternoon according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

They belonged to a white woman and a Black man, both appearing to be under 20 years old, according to a news release.

The bodies were found by two men before 3 p.m. Sunday by two men riding four-wheeler bikes in the area, the release stated.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner, reported the bodies were found just off a power-line easement in the Buckhorn Road area.

The Sheriff’s Office has not said whether this is a homicide investigation or provided other details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.