Body of 10-year-old who vanished after visiting aunt found in woods, Wisconsin cops say

The body of a 10-year-old who never made it home from a visit to her aunt’s house was found in the woods in Wisconsin.

Illiana Peters, who went by Lily, was a fourth grader at Parkview Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, a city about 100 miles east of Minneapolis, according to the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

On Sunday, April 24, police said the girl’s father contacted authorities after Lily didn’t come home from her aunt’s house.

Officers said the girl was supposed to be headed home that night but was never located. Later that night, a bicycle that belonged to Lily was found in the woods near a walking trail close to her aunt’s home, according to authorities.

The morning of April 25, Police Chief Matthew Kelm said the girl’s body was found in the wooded area near the walking trail.

Police said they consider this case a homicide investigation but did not have anyone in custody as of April 25.

“We will be working diligently and tirelessly on this case,” Kelm said during an April 25 news conference.

Authorities are asking the public to contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-726-7701 if they have information relevant to the case.

