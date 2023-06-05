Body of 17-year-old discovered inside SUV at city tow lot four days after crash

The body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered in a vehicle inside the tow lot located at 3811 W. Lincoln Ave.

The body of a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was found inside a vehicle at a south side tow lot Monday, authorities said.

Milwaukee police said the vehicle is the severely damaged SUV that crashed on North 91st Street and West Fond du Lac Avenue on June 1.

Police responded to a call for service from the city-owned tow lot, 3811 W. Lincoln Ave., around 10:54 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers observed a body located on the floor of the rear portion of the SUV, a statement from police says.

The statement also acknowledges that the Department of Public Works is aware of the incident.

According to police, the SUV, which was suspected to be stolen, was towed on June 1 following a crash into a tree that left a 16-year-old boy injured. He was also taken into custody.

"The vehicle was severely damaged and MPD arranged for the vehicle to be towed," police said.

The cause of death for the 17-year-old is being investigated by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. MPD and DPW will both conduct inquiries into these circumstances, police said.

