Body of 18-year-old found in hallway of Holiday Inn after shooting, Ohio police say

An 18-year-old man was found dead in the hallway of a Holiday Inn Express hotel after an early-morning shooting, police in Ohio said.

The Fairfield police and fire department responded to a report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive on Oct. 2, police said in a news release.

Officers found the man dead in the hallway on the second floor of the hotel, according to the release.

Police said the incident is under investigation.

The people involved in the incident have been identified, but no arrests have been made, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201.

Fairfield is about 25 miles north of Cincinnati.

