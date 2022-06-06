Body of 19-year-old swimmer found days after he went missing off NJ coast, cops say

The body of a 19-year-old swimmer was found days after he went missing off the coast of New Jersey, police said.

This came after authorities received a 911 call about four distressed swimmers, including the 19-year-old, offshore of Wildwood around 4 p.m. on May 31, according to the City of Wildwood Police Department.

The body of Alfred Williams, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, was recovered the morning of June 4 near the beach in Wildwood Crest, according to a news release.

On May 31, Wildwood firefighters launched a water rescue mission and saved two of the four swimmers before discovering the third had made it out of the ocean, according to Wildwood police. One of them was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There were no lifeguards on duty when the group went out swimming, WPVI reported.

Rescuers soon learned Hill was still missing, and an “aggressive search” for him began involving the U.S. Coast Guard, state police and off-duty lifeguards, according to a June 2 news release. A Coast Guard helicopter and a computer program were also used to find Hill.

One of the rescued swimmers told Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III about how they saw Hill before he disappeared, according to WPVI.

“He was on the sandbar, and his friend was in front of him, and as a breaker came, he said he saw him, and then he didn’t see him again,” Troiano told the outlet.

As of June 2, the search became a recovery mission, and Hill was believed to have drowned, according to Wildwood police.

Wildwood Crest police said they “extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Williams family and friends.”

The department advised the public that “all bathers are reminded to swim at protected beaches while lifeguards are on duty.”

Dad drowns trying to rescue 9-year-old son floating away on tube, NC officials say

Teen on boating trip with family drowns on North Carolina lake, officials say

Rescue diver hospitalized after trying to save man drowning in popular NC waterfall

Teen dies after two boats crash along Georgia-South Carolina border, officials say