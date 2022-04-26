Body of 21-year-old beside train tracks prompts investigation, Georgia police say

A 21-year-old man’s body was found beside train tracks on April 23, prompting an investigation into his death, police in Georgia said.

Authorities have determined that Santavious Rashard Burnam was hit and killed by a train, but still don’t know why, according to a news release on the Vienna Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police got a call about a man who had been struck by a train around 8:30 p.m., according to the release. When officers arrived, Burnam was found deceased.

“It was determined that Mr. Burnam was struck somewhere along the area of the Norfolk Southern track between Unions Street and Pine Street,” police said.

Authorities did not say whether the incident was considered an accident in the release.

“It is still undetermined as to why Mr. Burnam was around this area of the tracks,” police said in the release.

The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, Vienna Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol, Dooly County Corners Office, Dooly County EMS, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and Norfolk Southern Railroad Police responded to the report of Burnam’s death, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vienna Police Department or the Georgia State Patrol, the release said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Vienna Police Department for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

Vienna is about 133 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Sheriff arrests own daughter in Florida meth bust, officials say. ‘It’s heartbreaking’

Substitute teacher accused of dragging 9-year-old down hall is arrested, NC cops say

Woman found dead in woods, and her boyfriend is now charged in 3 deaths, OK cops say

Body of 10-year-old who vanished after visiting aunt found in woods, Wisconsin cops say