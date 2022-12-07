Body of 21-year-old man pulled from Lake Michigan, police say

Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan at Oak Street beach early Wednesday, Chicago police said.

Just before 2 a.m., authorities pulled the unresponsive man from the water in the 1000 block of North Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The man was identified as Krzysztof Szubert, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Szubert was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:36 a.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said.

Szubert’s cause of death is not yet known and his autopsy is pending, authorities said.

