Body of 24-year-old missing man found in Pointe Mouillee State Game Area

Nicholas R. O'Neal

The Mounted Division of the Monroe and Lenawee counties Sheriff's Offices search Pointe Mouillee.

SOUTH ROCKWOOD -- After an extensive search from the sky and ground, the body of a missing man was found Wednesday in heavy cover at the Pointe Mouillee State Game Area.

Earlier report: 24-year-old man missing, vehicle found at Pointe Mouillee State Game Area

The victim was identified as Nicholas Russel O’Neal, 24, who lived in the Rockwood area. The body being located was confirmed by Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough. Cause of death was not released, but Goodnough stated foul play was not suspected.

O'Neal was last seen on the Fourth of July. The sheriff's office said he did not show up to work the day before. O'Neal's vehicle was found at the state game area near the W. Jefferson and Sigler entrance.

The family posted a response on Facebook confirming his death.

"Our Nick has been found. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. We have truly been surrounded with so much love from family, friends, and strangers over the last 24+ hours. We are grateful for everyone's support. Big thank you to the first-responders who worked diligently through rough conditions. Nick was so loved."

Many agencies participated in the search, including the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. Drones were used to search from above and special deputies on horseback helped locate the victim, whose body was found in thick brush.

Family members held vigil at the scene.

According to Goodnough, the sheriff’s office deployed members of the Canine Team and Drone Aviation Unit in conjunction with members of the Berlin Township and Estral Beach Volunteer Fire Departments to search the vast area of land in an attempt to locate the individual.

The search was suspended at 11 p.m. and resumed at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Due to the challenging terrain, the sheriff’s office deployed four members of the Mounted Division as well as five members from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., members of the Mounted Division located the individual who was deceased.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," Goodnough stated. "The Sheriff would like to thank members of the Berlin Township and Estral Beach Fire Departments, Monroe Community Ambulance, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Michigan State Police Canine Team, Dundee Police Aviation Unit, Sheriff’s Office Chaplains, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier and the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division as well as all the members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who worked tirelessly to bring closure to the tragic incident."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Body of Nicholas Russel O'Neal found in state game area