Body of 24-year-old Shelby man recovered from London West Road pond by divers Sunday

SHELBY ― The body of a 24-year-old man was recovered Sunday afternoon after a boat he was in Saturday night capsized in a pond on London West Road in northern Richland County.

Sunday, Richland County coroner's investigator Bob Ball identified the deceased as Zackery Willis, 24, of Shelby.

Numerous agencies, including fire departments, law enforcement, dive teams and members of the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio Highway Patrol were on scene, the latter providing light from a helicopter Saturday night.

The Plymouth Township pond in which the men were fishing was about a 10-acre pond.

Two other men in the boat were able to swim to safety, ODNR spokeswoman Stephanie O'Grady said Sunday in an email response to the News Journal. She said the two men were expected to survive.

An ODNR investigator brought sonar equipment, and cadaver dogs were taken to the scene. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to officials.

Willis' body will be taken to Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, Ball said.

Officials searched the pond from about 9 p.m. Saturday until 1:45 a.m. Sunday and then resumed the search Sunday morning at daylight.

Officers, with assistance from Plymouth Township and Shelby first responders, found the body Sunday afternoon.

"ODNR reminds watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions and posted advisories," O'Grady said in an email.

Visit watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/lifejacket to learn more, O'Grady said.

