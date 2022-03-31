Body of 27-year-old woman found in New Castle
Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Lawrence County Wednesday night.
People walking along Cascade Boulevard found the body near a pond.
Our crews saw police putting up crime scene tape along the rural road.
Police identified the body as 27-year-old Jackie Rouzzo.
It’s unknown what happened to her. Police are asking anyone with information to call state police in New Castle at 724-598-2211.
