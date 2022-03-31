Body of 27-year-old woman found in New Castle

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an executive order for water restrictions in California. The order mandates that local water providers shift to level 2 of their respective Water Shortage Contingency Plans. Each of those plans is made by and tailored to each water supplier, so the requirements for businesses and residents are different depending on where you work or live. For residents and businesses in the city of Sacramento, not much changes. “We’re technically going from water use reduction of 15% to 20%, voluntary, for all customers so that includes residents and businesses,” said Carlos Eliason, a spokesperson for the city of Sacramento Department of Utilities.