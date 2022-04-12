Body of 4-year-old pulled from pond after he wandered from home, Georgia police say

The search for a 4-year-old who went missing ended tragically after the child drowned in an Atlanta-area pond, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

The body of Kyuss Williams was recovered at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, hours after he wandered from his family’s home on Fair Pines Cove in Stone Mountain, Georgia, police confirmed to McClatchy News.

Relatives called police after the boy, who they said had autism, went missing around 6 p.m. on April 11, according to WXIA. Search crews turned their attention to the pond after surveillance from a nearby convenience store showed him headed in that direction, WAGA reported.

“They’ve been looking for this baby since earlier yesterday, and for them to just find this baby at like 2:30 in the morning it’s downright wrong,” a neighbor told the news station. “I don’t understand. I can just pray for the parents.”

Police do not suspect foul play and said the incident remains under investigation.

Stone Mountain is about 20 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Where is Codi Bigsby? Police ‘most interested in’ parents of missing Virginia boy

Body of 16-year-old found dumped outside vacant home identified, Georgia police say

Missing 4-year-old found safe after shooting, mother arrested, Georgia police say