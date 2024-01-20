Body of 45-year-old man found in Herring Run Park Saturday

The body of a 45-year-old man was found Saturday afternoon in Herring Run Park in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

No cause of death was given, but police said they found no signs of foul play.

Officers received a call around 2:06 p.m. for a body found in the park at the 3700 block of Harford Road.

Police identified the victim as a 45-year-old man, but had no additional details Saturday.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.